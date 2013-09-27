Health Tip: Exercising Despite Allergies and Asthma
Exercise usually is a good idea, even for people with allergies or asthma, and as long as the doctor approves.
The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology offers this advice for people who exercise, despite having allergies or asthma:
- Take any medication prescribed by your doctor before exercising.
- People who are allergic to dust may prefer outdoor exercise.
- People with seasonal allergies may want to exercise indoors during allergy season.
- Avoid exercising near chemicals or irritants in the air, such as places with heavy automobile traffic.