Health Tip: Exercising Despite Allergies and Asthma

By -- Diana Kohnle
Exercise usually is a good idea, even for people with allergies or asthma, and as long as the doctor approves.

The American College of Allergy, Asthma, & Immunology offers this advice for people who exercise, despite having allergies or asthma:

  • Take any medication prescribed by your doctor before exercising.
  • People who are allergic to dust may prefer outdoor exercise.
  • People with seasonal allergies may want to exercise indoors during allergy season.
  • Avoid exercising near chemicals or irritants in the air, such as places with heavy automobile traffic.

