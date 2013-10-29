NewsHealth

Health Tip: Getting Rid of Refrigerator Odors

By -- Diana Kohnle
Cleaning out your refrigerator regularly can help get rid of germs and odors.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service offers these suggestions:

  • Create a solution of equal parts vinegar and water, and wipe down surfaces inside the refrigerator.
  • Scrub the inside (including gaskets, drawers, shelves and sides) with a mixture of baking soda and water.
  • Roll up newspapers, stuff them in the fridge and leave for a few days. When removed, wash with the vinegar and water solution mentioned above.
  • Place baking soda or coffee grounds in an open container.
  • Soak a cotton swab in vanilla and place in the freezer for several days.
  • If you can't get rid of stubborn odors, try a commercial solution, and follow the label's instructions.

