Health Tip: Getting Rid of Refrigerator Odors
Cleaning out your refrigerator regularly can help get rid of germs and odors.
The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service offers these suggestions:
- Create a solution of equal parts vinegar and water, and wipe down surfaces inside the refrigerator.
- Scrub the inside (including gaskets, drawers, shelves and sides) with a mixture of baking soda and water.
- Roll up newspapers, stuff them in the fridge and leave for a few days. When removed, wash with the vinegar and water solution mentioned above.
- Place baking soda or coffee grounds in an open container.
- Soak a cotton swab in vanilla and place in the freezer for several days.
- If you can't get rid of stubborn odors, try a commercial solution, and follow the label's instructions.