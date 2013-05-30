Health Tip: Help Kids With Diabetes Deal With Shots
Children with diabetes may need regular injections and blood tests, which can be very scary and uncomfortable.
The Nemours Foundation offers suggestions for the parents of these children:
- Prepare as much as possible before telling your child it's time, and do it out of your child's sight.
- Strive to make the procedure quick, relaxed and quiet.
- Avoid giving the shot at the same spot on the body each day.
- Rub the site with ice before inserting the needle to help numb the area.
- Offer your child a distraction (sing a song or blow a whistle), and keep a stuffed animal on hand.
- Offer a small reward and lots of praise when it's over.