Health Tip: Help Kids With Diabetes Deal With Shots

By -- Diana Kohnle
Children with diabetes may need regular injections and blood tests, which can be very scary and uncomfortable.

The Nemours Foundation offers suggestions for the parents of these children:

  • Prepare as much as possible before telling your child it's time, and do it out of your child's sight.
  • Strive to make the procedure quick, relaxed and quiet.
  • Avoid giving the shot at the same spot on the body each day.
  • Rub the site with ice before inserting the needle to help numb the area.
  • Offer your child a distraction (sing a song or blow a whistle), and keep a stuffed animal on hand.
  • Offer a small reward and lots of praise when it's over.

