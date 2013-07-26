NewsHealth

Health Tip: Keep Bed Bugs at Bay

By -- Diana Kohnle
People who travel or buy used furniture should make sure they haven't brought home any unwanted guests: bed bugs.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency offers this advice:

  • Carefully inspect any second-hand mattress, couch or other furniture for signs of bed bug infestation before bringing it home.
  • Place a protective cover over your mattress and box spring. Check the cover often for any tears.
  • Keep your home clean and clutter-free.
  • At a hotel or lodge, place luggage on a rack, rather than on the floor or bed.
  • Inspect the mattress and headboard at a hotel before using the bed.
  • Once home, carefully inspect luggage. Unpack directly into the washing machine.

