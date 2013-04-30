Health Tip: Keep Your Family Fit
You don't have to make staying fit a go-it-alone activity. Have the rest of the family join in.
The Shapeup.org website offers these suggestions for family-fitness activities:
- Start a regular family tennis match.
- Head out with the family pet for a jog or a walk.
- Go to the park and rent a paddleboat, or hit the trails for a walk or run.
- Take a yoga class together.
- Play a family game of whiffleball or volleyball.
- Dance to your favorite music, or use steps or a solid bench to do some step-aerobics together.
- Challenge your clan to walk as many city blocks as you can.