Health Tip: Keep Your Family Fit

By -- Diana Kohnle
You don't have to make staying fit a go-it-alone activity. Have the rest of the family join in.

The Shapeup.org website offers these suggestions for family-fitness activities:

  • Start a regular family tennis match.
  • Head out with the family pet for a jog or a walk.
  • Go to the park and rent a paddleboat, or hit the trails for a walk or run.
  • Take a yoga class together.
  • Play a family game of whiffleball or volleyball.
  • Dance to your favorite music, or use steps or a solid bench to do some step-aerobics together.
  • Challenge your clan to walk as many city blocks as you can.

