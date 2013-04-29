Health Tip: Manage Visitors After Bringing Home Baby
Family and friends love to welcome a new baby home and offer their help. But new parents should establish rules as they settle into their routines.
The American Academy of Pediatrics offers these guidelines to help new parents manage visitors:
- Before you come home, create a visitor's schedule, so loved ones know preferred times to visit.
- Welcome offers to help, but track visitors on your calendar.
- Limit the number of guests, and make sure your family is your top priority.
- Explain to loved ones that you will welcome more visitors once the family has had time to adjust.