Health Tip: Manage Your Arthritis
Taking care of your joints and managing arthritis can help reduce symptoms, improve joint function and lower your healthcare costs.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests these management techniques:
- Get regular physical activity of at least 30 minutes daily, at least five days per week. Break the time into 10-minute increments, if necessary.
- Lose any extra pounds, which can take a toll on your joints.
- Schedule regular visits with your doctor.
- Protect your joints from injury, especially if you play sports or have a job that requires repetitive motion.