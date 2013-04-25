Health Tip: Pack Healthier Tailgating Snacks
Tailgating before a sporting event is a fun way to celebrate, but the food is usually packed with fat and calories.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics offers these tips for enjoying healthier tailgating fare:
- Serve baked/whole-grain pita chips, carrots or celery with hummus.
- Make a yogurt-based vegetable dip with fresh cut veggies.
- Make whole-grain tortilla rollups with black beans, avocado, salsa and low-fat cheese.
- Dig into a whole-wheat pasta salad tossed with low-fat cheese, olives, cucumbers and low-fat dressing.
- Pack sandwiches made with whole-grain bread, lean meat, tomato, onion, spinach and low-fat dressing.