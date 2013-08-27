Health Tip: Pack Safe School Lunches
As the kids head back to school, make sure you follow food-safety guidelines while packing their lunches.
The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests how to keep school lunches safe and healthy:
- Wash your child's lunch box each day with warm, soapy water.
- Even when in a rush, don't take shortcuts. Wash your hands before preparing your child's lunch, and make sure food-preparation areas are clean.
- Pack perishable foods in an insulated container with an ice pack. Store perishables packed the night before in the refrigerator.
- Pack shelf-stable lunchtime goodies such as trail mix, cut veggies, cereal, granola, fruit and whole grain crackers.
- Wash all fruits and veggies, even those that need to be peeled.
- Remind kids to wash hands before eating. Make sure they throw away or refrigerate any perishables left over from lunch.