Health Tip: Packing Your Hospital Bags Before Baby Comes
When you're packing your bags before the birth of your baby, don't forget to pack essentials for the new arrival.
The womenshealth.gov website offers this advice about what to bring for baby:
- An undershirt.
- A sweater set, stretch suit or some other outfit.
- Something to keep the feet warm, such as a pair of booties or socks.
- A receiving blanket. If the weather is cold, bring a heavy blanket.
- A package of wipes and diapers.
- An infant car seat that is properly installed in your vehicle.