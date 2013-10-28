NewsHealth

Health Tip: Participating in Pulmonary Rehabilitation

By -- Diana Kohnle
Exercise is a challenge when you have difficulty breathing. Pulmonary rehabilitation -- rehab for your lungs -- can help you breathe a little easier.

The American Council on Exercise says most pulmonary rehabilitation programs involve:

  • Participating in cardiovascular, flexibility and strengthening exercises.
  • Exercising under the supervision of trained professionals.
  • Monitoring symptoms and medication changes to make sure you exercise safely and effectively.
  • Learning about breathing techniques, managing symptoms and medications.
  • Getting social support from others with lung conditions.

