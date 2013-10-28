Health Tip: Participating in Pulmonary Rehabilitation
Exercise is a challenge when you have difficulty breathing. Pulmonary rehabilitation -- rehab for your lungs -- can help you breathe a little easier.
The American Council on Exercise says most pulmonary rehabilitation programs involve:
- Participating in cardiovascular, flexibility and strengthening exercises.
- Exercising under the supervision of trained professionals.
- Monitoring symptoms and medication changes to make sure you exercise safely and effectively.
- Learning about breathing techniques, managing symptoms and medications.
- Getting social support from others with lung conditions.