Health Tip: Prevent Food Poisoning in Baby Food
Babies are at greater-than-average risk for foodborne illness because their immune systems are still developing.
The Foodsafety.gov website suggests how to prevent contamination of baby food:
- Always wash your hands before preparing or handling baby's food.
- Make sure baby food jars "pop" when opened and aren't chipped or cracked. Pouches of baby food should not be swollen or leaking.
- Pour a small portion of food from the jar or package into a separate bowl, rather than feeding from the container.
- Don't share your baby's spoon with anyone else, including yourself.
- Open containers of baby food should never be left at room temperature for more than two hours.
- Refrigerated opened containers of baby food should be thrown away after three days.