NewsHealth

Health Tip: Prevent Food Poisoning in Baby Food

By -- Diana Kohnle
Babies are at greater-than-average risk for foodborne illness because their immune systems are still developing.

The Foodsafety.gov website suggests how to prevent contamination of baby food:

  • Always wash your hands before preparing or handling baby's food.
  • Make sure baby food jars "pop" when opened and aren't chipped or cracked. Pouches of baby food should not be swollen or leaking.
  • Pour a small portion of food from the jar or package into a separate bowl, rather than feeding from the container.
  • Don't share your baby's spoon with anyone else, including yourself.
  • Open containers of baby food should never be left at room temperature for more than two hours.
  • Refrigerated opened containers of baby food should be thrown away after three days.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?