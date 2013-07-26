Health Tip: Risk Factors for Heat Illness
Prolonged exposure to high temperatures and high humidity can make you dangerously sick.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people with these risk factors are more likely to become ill from extreme heat:
- Being elderly or very young.
- Having a chronic health condition, such as heart disease.
- Having mental illness.
- Being obese.
- Having poor circulation.
- Engaging in strenuous physical activity in extreme heat.
- Having no air conditioning at home or at the office.