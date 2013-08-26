Health Tip: Shopping for Skin Care Products
When choosing cosmetics, cleansers and moisturizers, it's important to know your skin type.
The Cleveland Clinic mentions these factors to consider when shopping for skin care products:
- Skin type: Is it sensitive, oily, dry, normal or a combination of these?
- Complexion: Is it fair and burns easily, a medium skin tone that typically tans and rarely burns, or a dark skin tone that never burns?
- Skin problems: Do you want to avoid premature aging, a condition such as acne or rosacea, or problems such as wrinkles or sun damage?
- Personal lifestyle and habits: These include: history of smoking, sun exposure, and vitamin and nutrient consumption.