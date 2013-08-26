NewsHealth

Health Tip: Shopping for Skin Care Products

By -- Diana Kohnle
When choosing cosmetics, cleansers and moisturizers, it's important to know your skin type.

The Cleveland Clinic mentions these factors to consider when shopping for skin care products:

  • Skin type: Is it sensitive, oily, dry, normal or a combination of these?
  • Complexion: Is it fair and burns easily, a medium skin tone that typically tans and rarely burns, or a dark skin tone that never burns?
  • Skin problems: Do you want to avoid premature aging, a condition such as acne or rosacea, or problems such as wrinkles or sun damage?
  • Personal lifestyle and habits: These include: history of smoking, sun exposure, and vitamin and nutrient consumption.

