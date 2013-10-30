Health Tip: Snack Healthier for a Better Smile
Eating foods with less added sugar can lead to a healthier smile, especially among children, the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says.
The group offers this advice:
- Limit how often you snack. The carbs in many foods may combine with mouth bacteria to damage teeth -- 20 minutes or more after you've finished eating.
- Enjoy a well-balanced variety of healthy snacks, such as raw fruits and veggies, popcorn, low-fat cheese, plain yogurt and milk.
- Avoid sugar-rich foods and beverages that take time to dissolve in your mouth, such as hard candies and sugary drinks.
- After snacking, brush your teeth.