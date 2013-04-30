NewsHealth

Health Tip: Support Your Back While Sitting

By -- Diana Kohnle
When you sit at a desk for hours on end, your back may complain at the end of a long day.

The American Council on Exercise offers this advice for supporting your back while you sit:

  • Place a small pillow or rolled towel in your seat for support, or use a seat designed with back support.
  • Sit up straight and avoid leaning. If you do lean, do so from the hips.
  • Make sure your chair isn't lacking in sufficient support.
  • Invest in a good-quality swivel chair that keeps you from having to twist and turn. Other features should include an adjustable seat, arm rests and back rest.

