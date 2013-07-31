Health Tip: When a Canker Sore Emerges
Canker sores are painful ulcers that form inside the mouth. While they'll usually heal on their own, they can be very uncomfortable.
The Nemours Foundation suggests how to cope with a canker sore:
- Take an over-the-counter pain reliever.
- Avoid foods that are spicy or acidic, such as lemons or tomatoes.
- Stay away from crunchy foods that may scratch the sore, such as potato chips or pretzels.
- Avoid the sore when brushing your teeth, and use toothpaste that does not contain sodium lauryl sulfate.