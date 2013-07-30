Health Tip: When Alzheimer's Affects Sleep
Some people with Alzheimer's disease -- characterized by a loss of brain tissue -- have trouble sleeping and/or nighttime wandering.
The National Sleep Foundation suggests how to improve sleep in people with Alzheimer's:
- Make sure the sleep environment is as cool and dark as possible.
- Create a consistent schedule of waking and going to bed.
- Expose the person with Alzheimer's to bright light soon after waking.
- As bedtime nears, keep lighting dim.
- Establish regular and simple routines to complete daily chores.
- Make sure the home environment is safe -- with no knives, guns or matches in reach.
- Keep a relatively busy schedule of activities.
- Get some daily exercise.