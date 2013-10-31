Health Tip: When Baby Confuses Days With Nights
Some newborns appear to have their days and nights mixed up -- sleeping mostly during the day and being more alert at night.
The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests how parents can help correct this problem:
- Develop a consistent routine that clearly differentiates day from night.
- During the day, don't worry about keeping things quiet and soothing. At night, however, focus on being calm and quiet.
- Limit night-time interactions to feeding, burping, changing and soothing baby.