Health Tip: Why Did I Faint?
There are many potential causes for fainting, including having low blood pressure or standing up too quickly.
Any instance of passing out should be evaluated by your doctor.
While your doctor may not be able to always suggest a cause, the American Academy of Family Physicians mentions these common triggers for fainting:
- Standing up too quickly.
- Playing or working vigorously, particularly in a hot environment.
- Breathing too quickly, also known as hyperventilating.
- Feeling extremely upset, which can affect blood pressure.
- Taking medication for high blood pressure.