NYIT study: Padded helmets provide scant protection from concussions

Padded helmets offer athletes little protection from concussions, and the padding inside can even worsen symptoms, according to a new study led by researchers from the New York Institute of Technology in Old Westbury. The peer-reviewed study conducted by NYIT’s College of Osteopathic Medicine and published in the scientific journal Applied Sciences, found that helmets, including for football players, jockeys, motorcyclists and bicyclists, are generally not enough protection from a "rapid hit," the type of impact that causes most concussions. Researchers said helmets are still essential to protect against head injuries and skull fractures, but the study found that the sudden movements and torque on the neck and head from a rapid hit causes the brain to rattle in the skull before protective spinal fluid can reset. Repeated rapid hits can cause brain trauma similar to shaken baby syndrome, said NYIT Assistant Professor Milan Toma, who helped conduct the study. "I just want people to take this study and be aware that helmets are good, but do not expect them to provide protection against concussions," Toma said. The study found that rapid hits were more prevalent among those wearing padded helmets. "If there is a succession of multiple hits, then the [fluid] provides protection from the first hit, but not the second one," Toma said, "As the fluid moves around, it doesn’t keep up and it’s no longer in harmony with the skull and doesn’t fill the space and hits to the brain occur.” The study was funded by NYIT and the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association after numerous concussions reported by jockeys. Researchers studied the use of helmets by jockeys, football players, and motorcyclists and bicyclists involved in crashes. It also built upon a Duke University study that analyzed military helmets without padding in World War I. Helmets also create a false sense of security, said Dr. Amy West, a Northwell Health physician who specializes in sports medicine. The study found that padding inside a football helmet can cause the brain to shift in the skull and result in multiple hits rather than a properly-fitted helmet without padding. “Helmets are important to wear to prevent blunt trauma,” West said. “But the idea that it prevents concussions is somewhat false. These padded helmets may cause more concussion symptoms rather than helmets without padding.” Outside of football, concussions are most common among female soccer players, many of whom wear padded headbands, emboldening them to think they are suitably protected, West said. “People who wear those items may be more risky and put their heads in places they shouldn’t be,” West said. "They have a false sense of security being more aggressive.” Although innovations have improved football helmet safety, experts said the key is recognizing symptoms of concussions quickly and teaching athletes to avoid using their head in contact. High school football players are taught tackling techniques that avoid using the head, said Patrick Pizzarelli, executive director of Section VIII, the governing body for public school sports in Nassau County. David Bokor, who works at Jen’s Cycling in Syosset, said helmets and other equipment are good safety measurements, but not foolproof. “When you have more safety equipment, it spawns more reckless behavior,” he said. “The two kind of go hand in hand. No safety equipment is foolproof but it’s better than not wearing it.” Different equipment is needed in motocross or high-speed cycling than mountain biking, he said. “I think if you’re well educated enough to choose the proper safety gear, the gear is excellent,” Bokor said. Most cyclists know the risks of riding and the importance and liabilities of wearing a helmet, said Karen Gellert, president of the Huntington Bicycle Club. Most cycling clubs require helmets and Huntington members must sign waivers acknowledging the dangers of the sport. All children in New York are required to wear a bike helmet until they are 14, except in Nassau County, which raised the age to 18. Gellert knows firsthand how vital helmets are to provide protection after her bike hit a groove in the road and sent her flying into a telephone pole, resulting in a concussion. "I know they’re not marketed to prevent a concussion. They certainly reduce the severity of anything," she said.

