Health: Here's what Gov. Kathy Hochul proposes in her budget for Medicaid

Close to 7 million people in New York are projected to be on Medicaid as of March, state officials said, which remains a challenge for its budget plan. There were 7.6 million New Yorkers on Medicaid in November 2023 compared with 6.9 million in November 2024.

The state-funded portion is budgeted to be $35.7 billion, up from the $35.5 billion projection in 2024, primarily due to long-term care services.

In addition, a new tax on managed care organizations is expected to bring in $3.7 billion over the next two years. The first installment includes $1.4 billion, of which $500 million will go to cover deficits, $305 million to hospital investment and $200 million for nursing homes, assisted living programs and hospice programs.

Hochul’s budget plan includes a proposal that would allow paramedics to administer Buprenorphine for opioid addiction. The drug relieves withdrawal symptoms.

Officials said this would result in a more effective way to treat and save lives, especially in rural areas. It also includes legislation that would give victims of sexual assault access to trained medical forensic examiners at all hospitals and $5 million in drowning prevention by providing a new free learn-to-swim program for children four years of age and younger.

Another proposal in the budget plan would make it easier for licensed nurses from other states to practice in New York.