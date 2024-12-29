'Holiday heart syndrome' and other New Year's Eve hazards to watch out for

Everyone has their own unique way of ringing in the new year — whether it’s celebrating out on the town or staying home with family and friends. But that merriment can lead to accidents and some little-known health hazards. For example, eating and drinking to excess isn’t just bad for your waistline, it’s also bad for your heart, doctors warn. Every year, they see people end up in emergency departments with an irregular heart rhythm known as "holiday heart syndrome." Burns and cuts in the kitchen are also common during the holidays as people prepare meals. And the National Safety Council estimates about 179 people could die on U.S. roads during the New Year’s holiday. Newsday spoke with Long Island doctors about common hazards and how to keep your New Year’s holiday safe. Holiday heart syndrome is atrial fibrillation, said Dr. Sanjey Gupta, executive director of emergency medicine for Northwell Health. “That means your heart is not beating correctly,” he said. “That can make someone feel weak or short of breath … It can also increase your risk of a stroke.” Experts say holiday heart can be triggered by binge drinking, which is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as five or more drinks during one occasion for men and four or more drinks during one occasion for women. Gupta said many people lose track of how much they drink during New Year’s celebrations. “Also with mixed drinks, you really have no idea how much alcohol is in there,” he said. “Things taste good with mixers so it could be much more than we think.” New research presented to the American Heart Association earlier this year showed a jump in a stress protein found in the heart could be the cause of irregular heart rhythms after binge drinking. The research has not been peer reviewed and is preliminary. “Some people get it and don't even know it. They may feel a little tired,” said Dr. Robert Schwaner, medical director of the emergency medicine department at Stony Brook University Hospital. “Others will feel palpitations, shortness of breath or that their heart is racing.” Schwaner said that during atrial fibrillation, people can lose from 30% to 40% of the blood that pumps through the body every minute. “Alcohol is a direct tissue toxin to the heart,” he said. “So that alone would be enough to trigger it. Then you put on top of it all the salt we consume in food during the holidays when you are eating and drinking more frequently than you normally would. Alcohol is the big one and if you decrease the amount of alcohol that you drink, you're certainly decreasing the likelihood for this to happen.” It’s probably best to wait until after the meal is done and you are sitting at the table before sipping that wine or other drink, Schwaner said. Burns from the stove and cuts from knives are common injuries during the holidays. “If you are using anything sharp, you don’t want to be even minimally intoxicated,” Schwaner said. That includes chopping vegetables and cutting cheese. Schwaner even advises people to use plastic wine glasses because he has seen so many serious cuts from patients who broke glasses while trying to wash them in the sink after a few drinks. Gupta advised people to be conscious of the potential for fires or fire injuries while working at the stove. “Not wearing loose clothes and wearing a flame-retardant apron are measures that we talk about,” he said. “It’s also a good time to make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working and everyone should have a fire extinguisher in the house.” No. Health experts said your safest plan is to get a car service or drive with a friend who has not had anything to drink. “The more we drink, the more we think we have superhuman strengths or powers,” said Gupta. “We’re really bad judges at how much we've taken in and what that impairment is.” Eating can slow how alcohol is absorbed by the body. Drinking water also helps. But doctors say it’s not enough to be able to drive safely on a night known for deadly crashes. Better yet, stay off the roads if you can. The National Safety Council notes that car travel has the “highest fatality rate per passenger mile of any major form of transportation.”

Everyone has their own unique way of ringing in the new year — whether it’s celebrating out on the town or staying home with family and friends.

But that merriment can lead to accidents and some little-known health hazards.

For example, eating and drinking to excess isn’t just bad for your waistline, it’s also bad for your heart, doctors warn. Every year, they see people end up in emergency departments with an irregular heart rhythm known as "holiday heart syndrome."

Burns and cuts in the kitchen are also common during the holidays as people prepare meals. And the National Safety Council estimates about 179 people could die on U.S. roads during the New Year’s holiday.

Newsday spoke with Long Island doctors about common hazards and how to keep your New Year’s holiday safe.

What is holiday heart syndrome?

Holiday heart syndrome is atrial fibrillation, said Dr. Sanjey Gupta, executive director of emergency medicine for Northwell Health.

“That means your heart is not beating correctly,” he said. “That can make someone feel weak or short of breath … It can also increase your risk of a stroke.”

Experts say holiday heart can be triggered by binge drinking, which is defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as five or more drinks during one occasion for men and four or more drinks during one occasion for women.

Gupta said many people lose track of how much they drink during New Year’s celebrations.

“Also with mixed drinks, you really have no idea how much alcohol is in there,” he said. “Things taste good with mixers so it could be much more than we think.”

New research presented to the American Heart Association earlier this year showed a jump in a stress protein found in the heart could be the cause of irregular heart rhythms after binge drinking. The research has not been peer reviewed and is preliminary.

What are the symptoms of holiday heart syndrome?

“Some people get it and don't even know it. They may feel a little tired,” said Dr. Robert Schwaner, medical director of the emergency medicine department at Stony Brook University Hospital. “Others will feel palpitations, shortness of breath or that their heart is racing.”

Schwaner said that during atrial fibrillation, people can lose from 30% to 40% of the blood that pumps through the body every minute.

“Alcohol is a direct tissue toxin to the heart,” he said. “So that alone would be enough to trigger it. Then you put on top of it all the salt we consume in food during the holidays when you are eating and drinking more frequently than you normally would. Alcohol is the big one and if you decrease the amount of alcohol that you drink, you're certainly decreasing the likelihood for this to happen.”

Can I have a drink while I am preparing a meal in the kitchen?

It’s probably best to wait until after the meal is done and you are sitting at the table before sipping that wine or other drink, Schwaner said.

Burns from the stove and cuts from knives are common injuries during the holidays.

“If you are using anything sharp, you don’t want to be even minimally intoxicated,” Schwaner said.

That includes chopping vegetables and cutting cheese. Schwaner even advises people to use plastic wine glasses because he has seen so many serious cuts from patients who broke glasses while trying to wash them in the sink after a few drinks.

Gupta advised people to be conscious of the potential for fires or fire injuries while working at the stove.

“Not wearing loose clothes and wearing a flame-retardant apron are measures that we talk about,” he said. “It’s also a good time to make sure your carbon monoxide alarms are working and everyone should have a fire extinguisher in the house.”

I only had two drinks and it was two hours ago. Can I drive home?

No. Health experts said your safest plan is to get a car service or drive with a friend who has not had anything to drink.

“The more we drink, the more we think we have superhuman strengths or powers,” said Gupta. “We’re really bad judges at how much we've taken in and what that impairment is.”

Eating can slow how alcohol is absorbed by the body. Drinking water also helps. But doctors say it’s not enough to be able to drive safely on a night known for deadly crashes.

Better yet, stay off the roads if you can. The National Safety Council notes that car travel has the “highest fatality rate per passenger mile of any major form of transportation.”