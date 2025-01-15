NewsHealth

Hotworx workout sauna sessions 

If 2025 is the year you’re hoping to get fit, Hotworx in Bethpage might be the place for you. That is, if you can stand the heat. NewsdayTV’s Macy Egeland reports. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME