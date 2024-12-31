Flu cases up dramatically on Long Island, New York State

Influenza cases across Long Island and New York have dramatically increased over the past two weeks and doctors expect them to continue to rise as people head back to work and school after the holidays.

There were 16,043 lab-confirmed cases of flu in the state for the week ending Dec. 21, up from 8,640 for the week ending Dec. 14, according to state figures. About 8,500 of those cases were from Long Island, but experts said the numbers are likely higher since many people with flu don’t seek medical care.

“The flu is hitting hard right now,” said Dr. Lynda Gerberg, lead pediatrician at Northwell Health-GoHealth, which has urgent care centers across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County. “It’s been a little delayed. It usually comes in a little earlier in November and December but now it's the end of December and January. It’s spreading like wildfire.”

Gerberg said many patients who don’t feel well enough to come into the urgent care centers are taking advantage of virtual medical visits.

Suffolk County saw a 119% jump in lab-confirmed cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, from 800 to 1,749. The current total is 4,063.

Nassau County saw a 87% jump in new lab-confirmed cases, from 935 on Dec. 14 to 1,748 on Dec. 21 for a total this season of 4,348.

“The most important thing right now is to acknowledge that it's spreading,” said Dr. Asif Noor, director of pediatric infectious disease at NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island. “We expect the numbers to rise — especially in the first two weeks of January.”

At the same time, outbreaks of norovirus, a common but uncomfortable stomach virus, also increased nationally from 69 on Nov. 28 to 91 on Dec. 5, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Information about outbreaks in specific states, including New York, was not available.

While norovirus and other stomach viruses cause vomiting, diarrhea and stomach cramps, flu symptoms generally cause fever, chills, cough, sore throat, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches.

A case of the flu usually starts with a fever, body aches and a headache, Noor said, followed by a worsening sore throat and cough in the next few days.

Most people will be able to tend to their symptoms at home by resting, drinking plenty of fluids and using over-the-counter pain relievers, if needed, for fevers and aches, he said.

Infants, very young children, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems and chronic health conditions are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill from the flu. Any person who is having trouble breathing, becoming dehydrated or has a high fever that won’t come down with medicine should seek help, doctors said.

“Flu can predispose children to bacterial infections,” Noor said. “If a child is improving but then has a new fever, a lingering cough and difficulty breathing, they need to be checked for bacterial infections.”

Both Noor and Gerberg said the best way to stave off serious flu symptoms is to get a flu shot. But statewide, only 22.7% of New Yorkers, outside of the five boroughs of New York City, have received this year’s flu vaccination. State Health Department data also shows just 22.1% of Nassau County residents and 18.5 % of Suffolk County residents have received a flu shot so far this season.

The vaccine is recommended by the CDC for everyone 6 months of age and older.

“It will reduce your chance of getting sick but the most important thing with the flu vaccine is it prevents you from getting into the hospital,” Noor said. “Most patients admitted into the hospital with influenza have not received their flu vaccine.”

Gerberg said other basic prevention tips are effective such as washing your hands, covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze and wiping down surfaces to keep them germ-free.