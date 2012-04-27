Information on fainting episodes

Fainting, the temporary loss of consciousness that doctors call syncope (SINK-uh-pee), can be embarrassing, scary and dangerous. It's also quite common -- an estimated one in three people faints at least once in their lifetime.

People pass out when the brain doesn't get enough blood and becomes deprived of fuel and oxygen. This is usually caused by a sudden drop in blood pressure (hypotension).

The most common type of fainting -- what doctors call "uncomplicated" syncope -- is often preceded by breaking out in a sweat or feeling dizzy. Standing up for a long time can cause blood to languish in the legs, making less blood available to the brain. Sitting up or standing quickly after lying down also can cause a faint.

Extreme emotion or pain can cause the heart to slow down at the same time blood vessels open wide. This combination makes blood pressure plummet -- and down you go. This is what happens when some people see a hypodermic needle or blood.

When a heart abnormality is involved in fainting, things get a bit more complicated. About 15 percent of fainting episodes are related to heart rhythm problems, including the abnormally slow heartbeat known as bradycardia. Blockages in arteries supplying the heart and heart muscle malfunctions can temporarily disrupt the flow of blood to the brain and cause fainting.

Interestingly, people don't usually faint when they're having a heart attack.

If you feel faint from prolonged standing, cross your legs and tense the muscles in your lower body. The resulting blood pressure boost may stave off the faint or at least give you time to get to a safe place.