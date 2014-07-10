Toddler takes first steps with prosthetics

Talk about adorable.

In a video recently posted to YouTube, 2-year-old Kayden Kinckle stays positive, exclaiming "I got it!" as he takes his first steps with the help of prosthetics and a walker.

According to the the toddler's mother, Nikki, who posted the video, Kayden was born with omphalocele -- a condition where a baby's internal organs stick out of their belly button, only being covered by a thin layer of skin.

In addition to the condition, Kayden's mother said that the umbilical cord wrapped around his legs, causing deformities. Eventually, he had to have his right foot and left leg amputated.

Kayden's family set up a GoFundMe account to cover his various medical expenses and, as of this post, has surpassed their $50,000 goal.

