Kidney donor and recipient, colleagues at Queens school, reunite at North Shore Hospital with surgeons

As Maggie Goodman, 34, was scrolling through Facebook one October day, she noticed a stranger’s post — a public appeal from a mother asking for a kidney donor for her son. Judy Cataldo, 74, shared that her son Thomas Coveney, 47, who had suffered from a kidney disease for the past 10 years, had less than 18% kidney function and needed a donor. Goodman, a sixth grade special needs teacher, had been unaware of Coveney’s health issues, although they were colleagues at the same school in Maspeth. She picked up her phone to make a life-changing call. Four months later, after an intense series of tests, Goodman was determined a positive match and donated her kidney to Coveney, offering a lesson in selflessness and creating a lifelong friendship. “She saved my life," Coveney, of Rego Park, said. The two reunited Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, joined by their team of surgeons and staff. “I truly think it's an amazing thing to be able to do what my body allowed me to do, to be a match with him," Goodman, of East Atlantic Beach, said. Ten years ago, Coveney was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or scar tissue in the filtering part of the kidney. He was told it was “one of the worst" degenerative kidney diseases because, even with medication, it would progressively get worse. “I just became a lot more worried about seeing my daughter grow up," Coveney, an eighth grade social studies teacher, said. “Will I be there at her wedding? Will I be there for my grandkids?" Dr. Aaron Winnick, the transplant surgeon who cared for Coveney, said the teacher was almost at the point of needing dialysis before Goodman stepped up. Cataldo said about 40 people had undergone testing to help Coveney, but none were deemed a match. “If I didn’t do something, it wasn’t going to happen," Cataldo said. “It was truly a matter of survival, and he didn’t have time." Goodman said while she had exchanged “good mornings" with Coveney in the halls of IS 73 in Maspeth, the two barely knew each other. “It's something, weirdly perhaps, I have always kind of had on my bucket list," Goodman said Tuesday, wearing a kidney bean necklace. “He deserves to be here and have a life with his 7-year-old daughter and his wife and his family. And I truly feel like, who am I to stand in the way of that, if I can?" After weeks of physical and psychological exams, on Jan. 24, Goodman surprised Coveney with the good news, presenting him with a can of kidney beans and a note that read “Will you accept my kidney?" Coveney said of the encounter: "It was emotional. We had a bunch of hugs. Then it got cut short, because homeroom was coming." Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, the transplant surgeon who cared for Goodman, said out of about 25,000 kidney transplant surgeries performed nationwide in 2024, only about 6,000 came from living donors. The outcome or survival of a living kidney donation is better than one from a deceased donor because there are less health variables, he said. “You don't have control on what deceased donors' organs can offer, but you do have control on the living donors," Fahmy said. Dr. Vinay Nair, medical director of kidney transplantation at Northwell Transplant Institute, said Coveney is one of the 2% to 5% of people who receive a kidney from a living donor before going on dialysis. At least 95,000 people are currently on the national kidney donation waitlist, most of whom wait years to find a match and must go on dialysis. The two underwent surgery Feb. 10. While recovering in the hospital, they nicknamed the kidney “Ronaldo" as an inside joke. “Now I can be like, 'Hey, how's Ronaldo doing?’" Goodman said. “A little levity to the situation." Goodman returned to work Monday and is in good health, she said. Coveney will rest for about two months and intends to return to work in May. With this new kidney, Coveney said he is guaranteed another 20-plus years of life to spend with his family and live his life. He said he is forever grateful for the kindness of his new friend. “She's one of the kindest, most selfless people that has probably ever existed. It was a real surprise," he said. “I just think that she's like an angel."

As Maggie Goodman, 34, was scrolling through Facebook one October day, she noticed a stranger’s post — a public appeal from a mother asking for a kidney donor for her son.

Judy Cataldo, 74, shared that her son Thomas Coveney, 47, who had suffered from a kidney disease for the past 10 years, had less than 18% kidney function and needed a donor.

Goodman, a sixth grade special needs teacher, had been unaware of Coveney’s health issues, although they were colleagues at the same school in Maspeth. She picked up her phone to make a life-changing call.

Four months later, after an intense series of tests, Goodman was determined a positive match and donated her kidney to Coveney, offering a lesson in selflessness and creating a lifelong friendship.

“She saved my life," Coveney, of Rego Park, said.

The two reunited Tuesday at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, joined by their team of surgeons and staff.

From left, Dr. Vinay Nair, medical director of kidney transplantation at Northwell Health, transplant surgeon Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, Thomas Coveney, Maggie Goodman, and transplant surgeon Dr. Aaron Winnick, at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset Wednesday. Credit: Barry Sloan

“I truly think it's an amazing thing to be able to do what my body allowed me to do, to be a match with him," Goodman, of East Atlantic Beach, said.

Ten years ago, Coveney was diagnosed with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or scar tissue in the filtering part of the kidney. He was told it was “one of the worst" degenerative kidney diseases because, even with medication, it would progressively get worse.

“I just became a lot more worried about seeing my daughter grow up," Coveney, an eighth grade social studies teacher, said. “Will I be there at her wedding? Will I be there for my grandkids?"

Dr. Aaron Winnick, the transplant surgeon who cared for Coveney, said the teacher was almost at the point of needing dialysis before Goodman stepped up.

Cataldo said about 40 people had undergone testing to help Coveney, but none were deemed a match.

“If I didn’t do something, it wasn’t going to happen," Cataldo said. “It was truly a matter of survival, and he didn’t have time."

Goodman said while she had exchanged “good mornings" with Coveney in the halls of IS 73 in Maspeth, the two barely knew each other.

“It's something, weirdly perhaps, I have always kind of had on my bucket list," Goodman said Tuesday, wearing a kidney bean necklace. “He deserves to be here and have a life with his 7-year-old daughter and his wife and his family. And I truly feel like, who am I to stand in the way of that, if I can?"

After weeks of physical and psychological exams, on Jan. 24, Goodman surprised Coveney with the good news, presenting him with a can of kidney beans and a note that read “Will you accept my kidney?"

Coveney said of the encounter: "It was emotional. We had a bunch of hugs. Then it got cut short, because homeroom was coming."

Dr. Ahmed Fahmy, the transplant surgeon who cared for Goodman, said out of about 25,000 kidney transplant surgeries performed nationwide in 2024, only about 6,000 came from living donors.

The outcome or survival of a living kidney donation is better than one from a deceased donor because there are less health variables, he said.

“You don't have control on what deceased donors' organs can offer, but you do have control on the living donors," Fahmy said.

Dr. Vinay Nair, medical director of kidney transplantation at Northwell Transplant Institute, said Coveney is one of the 2% to 5% of people who receive a kidney from a living donor before going on dialysis. At least 95,000 people are currently on the national kidney donation waitlist, most of whom wait years to find a match and must go on dialysis.

The two underwent surgery Feb. 10. While recovering in the hospital, they nicknamed the kidney “Ronaldo" as an inside joke.

“Now I can be like, 'Hey, how's Ronaldo doing?’" Goodman said. “A little levity to the situation."

Goodman returned to work Monday and is in good health, she said. Coveney will rest for about two months and intends to return to work in May.

With this new kidney, Coveney said he is guaranteed another 20-plus years of life to spend with his family and live his life. He said he is forever grateful for the kindness of his new friend.

“She's one of the kindest, most selfless people that has probably ever existed. It was a real surprise," he said. “I just think that she's like an angel."