Study shows possible link between artificial outdoor light pollution and eye disease in older adults

Exposure to outdoor artificial light pollution could be linked to the onset of age-related macular degeneration, a chronic condition that is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, South Korean researchers said.

The risk of getting exudative age-related macular degeneration, also known as the wet form of the disease, in older residents was higher in rural areas of South Korea than in urban areas, which had three times as much outdoor artificial light at night, according to the research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers say that the study underscores others that show that outdoor artificial light at night could also have a negative impact on conditions such as sleep disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and mental disorders by disrupting sleep patterns in the body.

The retrospective study used the Korean National Health Insurance Service database to analyze more than 120,000 participants who were over the age of 50. Over 4,000 were diagnosed with the condition.

However, the researchers acknowledged limitations to the study, including the use of satellite data used to measure the brightness of artificial night, as opposed to capturing an individual’s exposure. The study also did not measure the impact of artificial light inside a residence or the effect of “light-blocking accessories.”

Age-related macular degeneration, also known as AMD, is a common cause of vision loss in the U.S. and generally impacts people over 60.

Dr. Matthew Gorski, an ophthalmologist with Northwell Health, called the study “interesting” but said that it’s too early to say whether people should change their actions.

“So at this point, I'm not going to change recommendations to patients based on this one study,” said Gorski, also an assistant professor of Ophthalmology at Hofstra University's Zucker School of Medicine.

Symptoms of the condition include blurry vision in the center of their vision or straight lines that look wavy, said Gorski. Risk factors include a family history of the condition as well as smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, he said.

In 2019, about 20 million Americans 40 and older were estimated to have age-related macular degeneration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even if someone is diagnosed with the condition, it doesn’t mean that they are going to lose their vision, Gorski said.

“So I always tell patients, Just because they're diagnosed with macular degeneration does not mean that they're going to go blind,” he said.

But he said that it is still important for people to get an annual eye exam, and visit a physician if they have vision changes, red eyes, or experience eye pain.