NewsHealth

Study shows possible link between artificial outdoor light pollution and eye disease in older adults

Times Square at night on December 15, 2023 in New...

Times Square at night on December 15, 2023 in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Trickster/Eugene Gologursky

By Tiffany Cusaac-Smithtiffany.cusaac-smith@newsday.com@T_Cusaac

Exposure to outdoor artificial light pollution could be linked to the onset of age-related macular degeneration, a chronic condition that is a leading cause of irreversible blindness, South Korean researchers said.

The risk of getting exudative age-related macular degeneration, also known as the wet form of the disease, in older residents was higher in rural areas of South Korea than in urban areas, which had three times as much outdoor artificial light at night, according to the research published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Researchers say that the study underscores others that show that outdoor artificial light at night could also have a negative impact on conditions such as sleep disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and mental disorders by disrupting sleep patterns in the body.

The retrospective study used the Korean National Health Insurance Service database to analyze more than 120,000 participants who were over the age of 50. Over 4,000 were diagnosed with the condition.

However, the researchers acknowledged limitations to the study, including the use of satellite data used to measure the brightness of artificial night, as opposed to capturing an individual’s exposure. The study also did not measure the impact of artificial light inside a residence or the effect of “light-blocking accessories.”

Age-related macular degeneration, also known as AMD, is a common cause of vision loss in the U.S. and generally impacts people over 60.

Dr. Matthew Gorski, an ophthalmologist with Northwell Health, called the study “interesting” but said that it’s too early to say whether people should change their actions.

“So at this point, I'm not going to change recommendations to patients based on this one study,” said Gorski, also an assistant professor of Ophthalmology at Hofstra University's Zucker School of Medicine.

Symptoms of the condition include blurry vision in the center of their vision or straight lines that look wavy, said Gorski. Risk factors include a family history of the condition as well as smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, he said.

In 2019, about 20 million Americans 40 and older were estimated to have age-related macular degeneration, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even if someone is diagnosed with the condition, it doesn’t mean that they are going to lose their vision, Gorski said.

“So I always tell patients, Just because they're diagnosed with macular degeneration does not mean that they're going to go blind,” he said.

But he said that it is still important for people to get an annual eye exam, and visit a physician if they have vision changes, red eyes, or experience eye pain.

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith

Education: Howard University 

Tiffany Cusaac-Smith came to Newsday in 2023 after being a race and history reporter at USA TODAY, where she wrote enterprise and spot articles examining how the past shapes the present. Previously, she worked as the race and justice reporter at the USA TODAY Network of New York, covering issues such as criminal justice reform, housing, environmental justice, health care and politics. At The Journal News/lohud.com in Westchester County, she covered Yonkers, the state's third-largest city. She also worked at The Associated Press in Atlanta.

Honors and Awards: Criminal justice reporting fellowship with the National Press Foundation;  New York News Publishers Association award for distinguished investigative reporting;  Contributed reporting for Best of Gannett honor; Member of Table Stakes, a program funded by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund and managed by the American Press Institute to transform local news. 

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME