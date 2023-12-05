Manischewitz: Recalled gelt coins sold as dark chocolate may contain milk 

A popular chocolate treat, given frequently to Jewish children during the upcoming Hanukkah celebration, is being recalled.

Manischewitz, a Newark-based company, announced Friday that it is recalling its packages labeled as dark chocolate coins because the candy coins may contain milk, an ingredient not listed on the label which could cause a strong allergic reaction among individuals who have an allergy or a severe sensitivity to dairy.

The bags of dark chocolate coins, known as gelt, were distributed to stores nationwide, predominantly in the tristate region, from late September through Nov. 28.

The recall was initiated after Manischewitz was notified by its quantity control department that a limited number of bags labeled as dark chocolate coins contained milk chocolate coins.

Dairy milk chocolate coins are wrapped in gold foil within a blue netting and the nondairy dark chocolate coins are wrapped in silver foil within red netting.

The company said it has not received any reports of illnesses or injury to date and the Food and Drug Administration has been made aware of the recall, the company said.

Manischewitz said it immediately informed retailers that purchased the batch in question about the recall and instructed them to inspect their inventory or remove any potentially affected product from their shelves.

Consumers who purchased this product are advised to inspect their gelt to see if any gold foil coins are in the dark chocolate bags and if so, to discontinue use immediately. Customers can return the product for credit or refund, officials said.