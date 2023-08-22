CDC: Women report mistreatment in maternal care; higher rates among Black, Hispanic mothers 

Almost 30% of Black, Hispanic and multiracial women surveyed report mistreatment from health care providers during and after their pregnancy, according to a new report released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The women said they were “shouted at or scolded,” did not receive a response to request for help and were threatened with withholding treatment or made to accept unwanted treatment, the new report said.

Overall, 20% of respondents to the survey reported mistreatment.

“This is unacceptable,” Dr. Debra Houry, the CDC’s chief medical officer, said in a call with reporters to discuss the findings. “We know mistreatment and discrimination can have a negative impact on the quality of maternity care.”

The new data highlights ongoing disparities in health care for women of color, with the backdrop of increasing maternal mortality rates in the U.S. Earlier this year, the CDC reported that 1,201 women died of maternal causes in the U.S. in 2021, a jump from 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019, with the rates being higher for Black women.

Sign up for the Health newsletter Get the latest stories every week about health and wellness, covering topics from medicine and mental health to updates on the coronavirus and new research. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The CDC used data from the Porter Novelli survey administered between April 24 and 30. Most of the 2,402 respondents said they were satisfied with their treatment during maternity care. But 20% reported mistreatment and 28.9% reported discrimination. Of that group, 40% were Black, 39% were multiracial and 37% Hispanic.

“We have heard too many heartbreaking stories of women, particularly Black women who knew something wasn’t right with their pregnancy and voiced it but were not heard and died as a result,” Houry said.

Dr. Wanda Barfield, director of the CDC’s Division of Reproductive Health, said women who feel they were mistreated were less likely to seek care.

“This can have negative consequences for both mother and baby,” Barfield said.

The report said health care systems should hire a diverse workforce to help “encourage a culture of respectful maternity care.” In addition, all health care staff should be trained to “recognize unconscious bias and stigma.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.