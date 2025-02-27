NYS issues measles health alert after death of Texas child

State health officials issued an alert on measles and a decline in vaccinations across New York on Thursday, pointing to the recent death of an unvaccinated child in Texas, the first since 2015. The state health department said vaccinations in New York have dropped to the point where there is no longer community immunity. Two cases have been confirmed in New York City since the start of this year. In 2014, there were 15 cases in the state, including 14 in the city and one in Nassau County. "Measles is a very contagious, serious respiratory disease that causes rash and fever," Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said in a statement. "In some cases, measles can reduce the immune system’s ability to fight other infections like pneumonia." McDonald issued a new public service announcement, urging parents to make sure their children are vaccinated. Current vaccination rates among 2-year-olds in every county are low enough, they do not provide "herd immunity." Federal guidelines advise children to receive one measles shot, which includes a vaccine for mumps and rubella, between 12 and 15 months of age and another between the ages of 4 and 6. In recent years, a growing number of parents have been hesitant to vaccinate their children based on debunked theories connecting vaccines with a series of health problems. And parents often look to extend the time between the two MMR vaccines. Check back for updates on this developing story.

