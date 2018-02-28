Carle Place group to host forum on medical marijuana

A civic association will host a meeting Wednesday in Carle Place to discuss a new medical marijuana dispensary that is planned for the area.

Representatives from Pallia-Tech, a Massachusetts-based medical marijuana company, will be on hand to field any questions from residents. This is the company’s second meeting with the Carle Place Civic Association.

“It’s just a matter of letting the community know what the business is, what it has to offer, and what it’s about,” said civic association president John Viscusi.

PalliaTech submitted a building permit application with the Town of North Hempstead on Dec. 21 to open a dispensary at 255 Glen Cove Rd. A permit has not yet been granted.

This dispensary would join North Hempstead Town’s other dispensary in Lake Success.

The meeting is at 7:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Carle Place High School, 168 Cherry Lane.