Mpox vaccine campaigns in New York aim to prevent another outbreak

The state Department of Health, in conjunction with New York City's health department, has launched mpox vaccine campaigns, urging eligible New Yorkers to complete the suggested two-dose vaccine series to help prevent another outbreak and prepare for “a healthy summer."

The statewide multimedia campaign, launched Monday, includes digital ads, social media posts, and posters. It will run through mid-summer in an effort to “maximize accessibility” to prevention.

“With the warmer months approaching, now is the right time to protect yourself," Suffolk Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott said in a statement. "If we work together, we can dramatically reduce the impact of the mpox."

Mpox outbreak

The state health department said this week that “while anyone can get mpox, the current outbreak has been associated with sexual contact and has affected certain communities more than others, including those who identify as gay, bisexual, other men who have sex with men, transgender individuals, and others.”

Within the past calendar year there have been more than 86,000 cases of mpox — formerly known as monkeypox — reported worldwide, including more than 30,000 cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health.

Last summer, the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene reported the daily average number of cases reached a high of 75. It declared an end to the outbreak in February, noting the number of cases had been “very low” for two consecutive months.

That announcement dovetailed with the Biden administration’s decision in January not to renew a public health emergency declaration put in place in August.

As of April 26, the latest figures available from the state health department, Suffolk had 80 reported cases of mpox, while Nassau had 65.

Two doses for 'maximum protection'

In an effort to prevent another outbreak, state and city health officials have launched two campaigns.

The “It Takes Two” campaign reminds New Yorkers: “It Takes Two to Hug . . . Two to Tango . . . Two Doses for Maximum Protection.” The “Know the Skin You’re In” campaign advises: “Mpox Can Spread to Anyone Through Close, Personal, Skin-to-Skin Contact.”

The state health department said individuals are not considered fully vaccinated from mpox until two weeks after receiving their second vaccine dose.

According to the state, during the 2022 outbreak 17,190 New Yorkers outside of New York City received the first dose of the series, but just 65% received their second dose. In New York City, between May 19 and December 31, the state reported 102,183 first doses were administered — but said just 52,374 second doses were administered.

“Mpox is a serious illness, but it can be prevented. Being aware of your potential exposure and receiving two doses of vaccine will substantially lower your risk of contracting mpox and passing it to another person," Nassau County Commissioner of Health Dr. Irina Gelman said in a statement.