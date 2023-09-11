NewsHealth

FDA approves latest COVID shots

A person receives a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in December 2021 in Washington. Credit: AP/Ted S. Warren

By David Olson

The Food and Drug Administration Monday approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine that experts say will better protect against versions of the virus that are now most common.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention committee meets Tuesday and is expected to recommend who should receive the shots. CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen will then make a final decision. The FDA approved the vaccine for anyone 6 months or older.

“The public can be assured that these updated vaccines have met the agency’s rigorous scientific standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality,” Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement. “We very much encourage those who are eligible to consider getting vaccinated.”

If the CDC signs off on the updated vaccines, they likely will be publicly available later this week.

Once the CDC makes its recommendations, the vaccine will be free for anyone in a recommended group who has most private insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, said Jennifer Kates, senior vice president and director of the Global Health & HIV Policy Program at San Francisco-based KFF, a health-policy nonprofit formerly known as Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, mandates coverage of CDC-recommended vaccines. People with certain “grandfathered” insurance plans that haven’t changed since 2010, and those with short-term limited duration plans, may not be covered, Kates said.

The vaccines, manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna, are targeted at the omicron variant XBB. 1.5 rather than the original strains of the virus.

