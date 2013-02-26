New guidelines issued for children's ear infections

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued new guidelines for identifying and treating a common childhood ailment that can cause a lot of misery: ear infections.

The guidelines, issued Monday, more clearly define the signs and symptoms that indicate an infection that might need treatment. They encourage observation with close follow-up instead of antibiotic treatment for many, including some under the age of 2. For recurrent infections, the guidelines advise physicians and parents when it's time to see a specialist.

"Between a more accurate diagnosis and the use of observation, we think we can greatly decrease the use of antibiotics," said lead author Dr. Allan Lieberthal of Kaiser Permanente Panorama City in Los Angeles.

Lieberthal said the last guidelines, issued in 2004, stimulated new research, which provided additional evidence for the new guidelines appearing in the March issue of Pediatrics. He said the biggest change is the definition of the diagnosis itself.

"The definition is more clear-cut, more precise," said pediatrician Dr. Roya Samuels. But "there's still no gold standard for diagnosis. There are different stages of , and making the diagnosis can be tricky." -- HealthDay