New York: High cancer rates, low mortality, data shows

Updated data provided by the New York State Cancer Registry shows that New York has one of the highest rates of cancer diagnoses in the country. Yet the state also has one of the lowest cancer mortality rates.

Long Island, according to this data, is only moderately affected, while upstate New York is more severely hit.

The figures are based on reports of cancer diagnoses collected by the New York State Cancer Registry from hospitals in New York.

Use our interactive maps at the link above to explore cancer rates by type, including lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer and prostate cancer.