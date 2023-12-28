Mental health care provider Cerebral to pay $740G over cancellation issues

An online mental health care provider has agreed to a $740,000 settlement, including more than a half-million dollars in restitution to some 16,500 New York customers, for maintaining “a long and burdensome” cancellation process, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday.

In a statement, the attorney general’s office said an investigation found the Delaware-based provider Cerebral often “took days” to process cancellation requests — and even “charged patients for services never provided.”

“Making New Yorkers withstand stressful and extended delays to cancel a subscription for mental health coverage is unacceptable,” James said in a statement Thursday. “It is illegal and unfair to make consumers spend extra time or jump through hoops to try to cancel a subscription they no longer need. The law is clear that companies must make it easy and simple to end a subscription and my office will continue to hold them to that standard.”

The attorney general’s office said Cerebral subscriptions “provided consumers with access to virtual appointments” with a variety of providers, including “licensed therapists, counselors, coaches, and individuals who are duly licensed and can prescribe medication.” James said her office opened the investigation after numerous complaints from consumers who said they could not cancel their subscriptions, despite repeated efforts.

The investigation found that Cerebral “informed subscribers they could cancel by email,” but then made them take “a number of additional steps.”

Among the steps Cerebral mandated were “a multi-question survey,” before subscribers had their requests processed, James said.

Cerebral did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The attorney general’s office said Cerebral had the ability to process the subscription cancellations “with the click of a button,” but often took up to 72 hours to finalize the cancellations — and, at times, it took “a week or more.”

During that time, James said, Cerebral contacted subscribers with “multiple” retention offers, trying to convince them “not to cancel.”

And, the attorney general’s office said, when the delays straddled a billing date, Cerebral then charged customers for an additional month of service.

The investigation also revealed that Cerebral “illegally directed” employees to manipulate online reviews, posting fake reviews and “upvoting” positive reviews while “downvoting” negative ones.

In its statement, the attorney general’s office also said that employees were told to contact customers — and ask them to remove negative reviews, while suggesting those negative reviews might “deter” those in need of mental health care from seeking help.

The settlement includes $200,000 in penalties and $540,162 in restitution to 16,552 New York subscribers to Cerebral services, James said.

It follows a similar settlement last week with SiriusXM, after James filed a lawsuit against the service saying it had trapped consumers in unwanted subscriptions.