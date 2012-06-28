Ozone advisory issued for LI on Friday

An ozone advisory has been issued for Long Island for Friday, in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Such advisories are issued when meteorologists predict ozone levels above an Air Quality Index value of 100, indicating a greater health concern, according to a DEC release.

Among those advised to limit strenuous outdoor activity, generally in the afternoon and evening when ozone levels are highest, are young children and those who exercise outdoors, do vigorous outdoor work, and have respiratory issues, such as asthma, the release said.

Ozone levels tend to be "higher on hot, sunny summer days, especially during episodes of stagnant air," according to the web site of the New York State Department of Health, which with the DEC issued the advisory.

Friday is forecast to be mostly sunny with near 90-degree temperatures, according to the National Weather Service, based in Upton.

Learn more at the DEC's toll-free air-quality hotline, 800-535-1345, and website, www.dec.ny.gov.