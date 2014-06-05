President Obama Poland workout video leaks

While it's not technically a #MotivationMonday, when isn't a bit of inspiration a good thing?

If you haven't already seen, a video leaked this week of President Obama getting his workout on in a hotel gym in Warsaw, Poland. That's right, even the president of the United States manages to find time to work up a bit of a sweat.

In the video, which is just a bit over a minute long, the president can be seen doing a mix of weight work, lunges and cardio; a workout after our hearts.

Now, if one of the busiest men in the country can find a way to put some time in at the gym, so can you! Get up and get out to the gym!

Mobile users can watch the video here: http://nwsdy.li/1rOBr9H