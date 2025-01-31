It’s not unusual for Vicki Appel’s doorbell camera to catch raccoons, opossums and other critters wandering through the backyard of her Massapequa Park home at night. But she was startled a few months ago to find raccoons — typically nocturnal animals — in her backyard during the day. "I live near a sump, so I know they are nearby," said Appel, a 68-year-old retired registered nurse. "But I wasn’t sure if they were sick." The discovery of rabies in six raccoons and two feral cats in Nassau County last summer raised awareness and concerns about the dangers of contact with potentially sick wild animals. But it also led to confusion, highlighting the need for more public education. For example, healthy raccoons out during the daytime are probably just scavenging for food, said Adrienne Gillespie, hospital supervisor at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays. "Especially in the springtime," she said. "They're trying to fatten up. They probably have five or six babies and they are very good mothers." And a sick raccoon — one that is walking in circles and appears lethargic — is more likely to have canine distemper than rabies. Canine distemper is a common virus that is fatal to animals but unlike rabies does not impact humans. Gillespie said she has seen a large uptick in raccoons with canine distemper. Appel said she was relieved to hear an explanation but said not enough people are aware. "Most don’t know they sometimes come out during the day and aren’t sick," she said. Here is what you need to know about rabies and canine distemper: Rabies is a viral disease spread to humans through bites or scratches from an infected animal. About 60,000 people a year are treated after a potential rabies exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are fewer than 10 rabies deaths a year in the U.S. The last two fatal cases in New York were in 1995 and 1993, according to the state Health Department. It is not unusual to find rabies in animals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes. Since 2016, Suffolk County has reported 24 bats and 1 otter with rabies. The six raccoons and two feral cats from Nassau County that tested positive were among the first confirmed cases in the county in 8 years, other than three bats. Avoid contact with wild animals. If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal or a dog that has not been vaccinated for rabies, seek medical care immediately. If you have a dog, make sure they are up to date with their rabies vaccinations. Canine distemper virus is contagious and potentially fatal among animals including dogs, ferrets, raccoons, skunks and foxes. It does not pose any threat to human health but pet dogs that are not vaccinated could die after being infected. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Long Island’s high-density raccoon population is routinely afflicted with distemper. Last week, the National Park Service announced that two raccoons found at the William Floyd Estate in December tested positive for canine distemper. Staff also found dead raccoons on the grounds. Gillespie said there has been a "huge uptick," in the number of raccoons with canine distemper the rescue center receives — around 60 just in January. She said the ones with distemper have to be euthanized. Treatment is rarely effective and can leave long-lasting neurological issues. Getting your dog vaccinated is key, said Laura Dudley Plimpton, an ecologist at the Columbia University Eco-epidemiology Lab. "The best thing you can do to keep your pets safe is to reduce opportunities for them to interact with wildlife," she told Newsday in an email. "Keep cats inside, avoid leaving food or trash out and accessible. Doing these things also may help keep wildlife healthy by discouraging aggregation and reducing transmission opportunities." Raccoons are very adaptable so they thrive in cities as well as in forests, according to the DEC. There may be more than 100 raccoons per square mile on Long Island, the agency estimated. (Including Brooklyn and Queens, Long Island is about 1,400 square miles.) And there are plenty of food sources: wild nuts and berries, garden crops, pet food left out for feral cats and garbage. Gillespie, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said a healthy raccoon could come out during the day to search for food but they won’t stay out for long periods of time. Rabies and canine distemper have some similar symptoms in animals, such as neurological issues, staggering and seizures. But those infected with rabies are often aggressive while those with distemper are lethargic and don’t show fear, Gillespie said. The Nassau County Health Department has asked the public if they see sick or dead wildlife to email rabies@Nassaucountyny.gov. "Our program staff will review the report and determine if the animal will be collected for testing," said spokeswoman Alyssa Zohrabian. Suffolk County Department of Health said animal bites and contact with wild animals should be reported to (631) 854-0333 during business hours and (631) 852-4820 after hours. If possible, the animal should be contained. People who see sick or dead wildlife should call the DEC’s Region 1 Wildlife Office at (631) 444-0310.

It’s not unusual for Vicki Appel’s doorbell camera to catch raccoons, opossums and other critters wandering through the backyard of her Massapequa Park home at night.

But she was startled a few months ago to find raccoons — typically nocturnal animals — in her backyard during the day.

"I live near a sump, so I know they are nearby," said Appel, a 68-year-old retired registered nurse. "But I wasn’t sure if they were sick."

The discovery of rabies in six raccoons and two feral cats in Nassau County last summer raised awareness and concerns about the dangers of contact with potentially sick wild animals. But it also led to confusion, highlighting the need for more public education.

For example, healthy raccoons out during the daytime are probably just scavenging for food, said Adrienne Gillespie, hospital supervisor at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in Hampton Bays.

Sign up for the Health newsletter Get the latest stories every week about health and wellness, covering topics from medicine and mental health to updates on the coronavirus and new research. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Especially in the springtime," she said. "They're trying to fatten up. They probably have five or six babies and they are very good mothers."

And a sick raccoon — one that is walking in circles and appears lethargic — is more likely to have canine distemper than rabies. Canine distemper is a common virus that is fatal to animals but unlike rabies does not impact humans. Gillespie said she has seen a large uptick in raccoons with canine distemper.

Appel said she was relieved to hear an explanation but said not enough people are aware.

"Most don’t know they sometimes come out during the day and aren’t sick," she said.

Here is what you need to know about rabies and canine distemper:

What is rabies and how common is it on Long Island?

Rabies is a viral disease spread to humans through bites or scratches from an infected animal. About 60,000 people a year are treated after a potential rabies exposure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are fewer than 10 rabies deaths a year in the U.S. The last two fatal cases in New York were in 1995 and 1993, according to the state Health Department.

It is not unusual to find rabies in animals, especially bats, raccoons, skunks and foxes.

Since 2016, Suffolk County has reported 24 bats and 1 otter with rabies.

The six raccoons and two feral cats from Nassau County that tested positive were among the first confirmed cases in the county in 8 years, other than three bats.

How can I protect myself?

Avoid contact with wild animals. If you are bitten or scratched by a wild animal or a dog that has not been vaccinated for rabies, seek medical care immediately. If you have a dog, make sure they are up to date with their rabies vaccinations.

Molly, a 13-year-old Wheaton Terrier, getting ready for a rabies vaccine. Credit: Neil Miller

What is canine distemper?

Canine distemper virus is contagious and potentially fatal among animals including dogs, ferrets, raccoons, skunks and foxes. It does not pose any threat to human health but pet dogs that are not vaccinated could die after being infected.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Long Island’s high-density raccoon population is routinely afflicted with distemper.

Last week, the National Park Service announced that two raccoons found at the William Floyd Estate in December tested positive for canine distemper. Staff also found dead raccoons on the grounds.

Gillespie said there has been a "huge uptick," in the number of raccoons with canine distemper the rescue center receives — around 60 just in January.

She said the ones with distemper have to be euthanized. Treatment is rarely effective and can leave long-lasting neurological issues.

How can I protect my dog from getting canine distemper?

Getting your dog vaccinated is key, said Laura Dudley Plimpton, an ecologist at the Columbia University Eco-epidemiology Lab.

"The best thing you can do to keep your pets safe is to reduce opportunities for them to interact with wildlife," she told Newsday in an email. "Keep cats inside, avoid leaving food or trash out and accessible. Doing these things also may help keep wildlife healthy by discouraging aggregation and reducing transmission opportunities."

Why are people seeing so many raccoons on Long Island?

Raccoons are very adaptable so they thrive in cities as well as in forests, according to the DEC. There may be more than 100 raccoons per square mile on Long Island, the agency estimated. (Including Brooklyn and Queens, Long Island is about 1,400 square miles.) And there are plenty of food sources: wild nuts and berries, garden crops, pet food left out for feral cats and garbage.

Gillespie, a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, said a healthy raccoon could come out during the day to search for food but they won’t stay out for long periods of time.

How do I know if a raccoon is sick? What should I do?

Rabies and canine distemper have some similar symptoms in animals, such as neurological issues, staggering and seizures. But those infected with rabies are often aggressive while those with distemper are lethargic and don’t show fear, Gillespie said.

The Nassau County Health Department has asked the public if they see sick or dead wildlife to email rabies@Nassaucountyny.gov.

"Our program staff will review the report and determine if the animal will be collected for testing," said spokeswoman Alyssa Zohrabian.

Suffolk County Department of Health said animal bites and contact with wild animals should be reported to (631) 854-0333 during business hours and (631) 852-4820 after hours. If possible, the animal should be contained.

People who see sick or dead wildlife should call the DEC’s Region 1 Wildlife Office at (631) 444-0310.