South Shore University Hospital nurses strike planned for February 27

South Shore University Hospital nurses say they will strike on Feb. 27 unless management agrees to “settle fair contracts," their union said Tuesday in a statement.

By delivering the strike notice, the union representing the 800 nurses said it was giving the Bay Shore hospital, part of the Northwell Health system, “time to plan care for patients.”

Similar labor unrest recently erupted at a few of New York City’s major hospitals as nurses say hospitals remain woefully understaffed.

“All 42,000 of our members have our back,” Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association, said in a statement.

Chrysse Blau, the local president at South Shore, said that "the hospital continues to have an influx of patients and not enough nurses to care for them," as it battles COVID-19, influenza and other respiratory ailments.

The nurses also are seeking salary increases similar to those won by the nurses in the city, according to the union.

A Northwell Health spokesman had no immediate comment.

The strike last month, by some 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center's Bronx campus, led to agreements to increase staffing and raise salaries by 19% over three years.

A majority of about 800 nurses at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital in Oceanside also voted to join the nurses' union last month.

With Maura McDermott

