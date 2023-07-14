After establishing in NYC, invasive spotted lanternflies spreading in Nassau, central Suffolk

Having established itself in New York City, the insatiable spotted lanternfly is moving closer to Long Island wine country but has yet to be detected among the celebrated East End vineyards, state agricultural and farm officials said.

The invasive insect, known for its bright red wings, consumes plants and ruins them with sticky honeydew. It has been reported as far east as Brookhaven, officials said.

The most recent credible Long Island sightings have mostly been in Nassau County, but they are expected to increase throughout the summer as nymphs turn into more visible adults later this month, state officials said.

Grapes are especially vulnerable to the spotted lanternfly, which can swarm the vines and weaken them — taking a bite out of an industry vital to both Long Island and the state. Officials have said New York is the third-largest grape producer in the United States.

Robert Carpenter, director of the Long Island Farm Bureau, said that while he has not heard of any sightings, farmers are concerned and keeping an eye out for the pests.

“The threat is there in the background,” he said. “We just don’t know what is going to happen, when and how. It’s like waiting for a storm that hopefully never comes.”

Young spotted lanternflies, also called nymphs, were documented on July 7 in Great Neck, on July 8 in Sea Cliff, Franklin Square and Garden City, and on July 10 in Oyster Bay, Lake Success, Hempstead and Westbury, according to state Department of Agriculture and Markets spokeswoman Hanna Birkhead.

The population is already established in New York City, and the state is no longer asking the public to report sightings there.

Dan Gilrein, an entomologist and associate agricultural program director at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, said the insect has been spotted around Nassau and western Suffolk counties. An established population has been reported as far east as Horseblock Road in Brookhaven.

“Spotted lanternfly continues to expand around Long Island, and the immature [nymph] stages are being noticed more, though I expect we’ll get more reports when the adult stage, which is the largest and most obvious, is present starting around late July,” Gilrein wrote in an email.

“The insects are not dangerous to people or animals; they don’t bite, don’t damage homes or other structures, and are not home invaders,” he said.

He noted that the numbers in New York City are much higher.

The spotted lanternfly, which is native to Asia, was discovered in the U.S. in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Experts believe eggs likely traveled overseas in construction materials.

“Often the case with invasive species is we don’t know how it got here,” Christopher Logue, director of the division of plant industry at the state Department of Agriculture and Markets said during a briefing earlier this year. “They tend to be very good hitchhikers.”

The insects are so plentiful and damaging that public service announcements around the tristate area have encouraged anyone who sees them to kill them immediately.

The message is the same on Long Island with a twist: State Agriculture and Market officials want anyone who sees a spotted lanternfly outside of the five boroughs of New York City to take a photo, collect a sample and keep it in the freezer or in a jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer and file a report on the agency’s site.

Once you have collected the sample and reported it, any other spotted lanternflies in that immediate area should be killed by stepping on it or crushing it.

“We are really concerned about the potential impact on crops,” Logue said. The agency said New York produces about 30 million bushels of apples each year, and its annual grape harvest is valued at close to $53 million.

Gilrein said he has heard some rare good news about the ubiquitous insects from colleagues in his field.

“Lanternfly numbers have greatly diminished in areas of Pennsylvania where they were established for several years, like Reading and Allentown,” he said. “I am not sure the reasons for that, but it’s likely some of the local natural enemies [birds, beneficial insects, other animals] have learned about lanternflies and adapted to them as a food source.”