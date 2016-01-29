Mohmund Farhadi, stabbed Bethpage teen, thanks Cohen Children’s Medical Center team

The stabbing wound that pierced Mohmund Farhadi’s lung was less than an inch from his heart.

“He was in a difficult situation,” Dr. Nelson Rosen, associate director of the trauma center at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park, recalled Thursday.

The 16-year-old from Bethpage had been transferred New Year’s Eve to Cohen from Plainview Hospital after he had been stabbed along with his brother, 29-year-old Nawid, that night on Manchester Drive in Bethpage.

Nawid, speaking at a news conference Thursday at Cohen, said Mohmund, who had just gotten his driving permit, was practicing when a driver pushed them off the road.

Nawid, a student at Nassau Community College, said he was stabbed five times — on his face, chest, left arm and leg. But he said he didn’t notice until he saw blood on his brother, who had leapt from the car to come to his aid, when Mohmund was then stabbed. They drove themselves to Plainview Hospital, where Nawid spent two weeks recovering from his wounds.

But Mohmund required the expertise of the pediatric trauma team at Cohen. Part of Northwell Health, Cohen was recently verified by the American College of Surgeons as a Level 1 pediatric trauma center, the only one in New York City and Long Island. That means it is capable of performing the highest level of care.

Cohen is one of two Level 1 pediatric trauma centers in the state — the other is at Westchester Medical Center — and one of 44 nationwide, according to the American College of Surgeons.

Nassau County police confirmed the stabbing incident and said Jeff Saint-Gerard, 28, of Manchester Drive, Bethpage, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment. His attorney said at arraignment earlier this month that Saint-Gerard was defending himself and his young daughter from the two stabbing victims.

When Rosen first saw Mohmund, he said he briefly hoped that he might stabilize and the bleeding in his lung would stop but a drop in blood pressure convinced him an operation was needed.

Within an hour, the lung was stitched, the doctor said.

Mohmund spent a week in the hospital and has since returned to Bethpage High School, where he is a junior. He said he remembers little of that night. But he said he is deeply grateful to the trauma team.

“I am glad I went to this hospital and not any other,” he said.