Stomach bug ripping through Long Island

A nasty stomach bug is making its way across Long Island and the region, prompting state health officials to investigate several possible outbreaks, including at local nursing homes.

The symptoms, which include fever, vomiting and diarrhea, can lead to serious bouts of dehydration, experts said.

State Health Department officials said this week they are aware of "several gastrointestinal illness investigations occurring, some of which have been confirmed to be due to norovirus across New York State."

Those include nursing homes on Long Island, agency spokeswoman Danielle DeSouza said. She was not able to name the particular facilities.

"In each instance, department epidemiologists have been in contact with the facilities to ensure proper infection prevention and control measures are in place," she said.

Outbreaks of the highly contagious virus often occur at health care facilities, schools, restaurants and catered events, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children under 5 and those 85 and older are most at risk of needing an outpatient or emergency department visit due to norovirus.

Dr. Lynda Gerberg, lead pediatrician at Northwell Health GoHealth, which has centers across Long Island, New York City and Westchester County, said she has noticed an uptick in patients reporting gastrointestinal problems.

"There’s the beginning of an increase in cases and it is usually related to the time of year," she said. "It seems to be norovirus and it’s just starting to hit."

Norovirus is the number one cause of vomiting and diarrhea from gastroenteritis, according to the CDC, who said they are most common between November and April.

The virus is spread when an infected person has direct contact with another person who may be caring for them or sharing food with them. People who touch contaminated surfaces can also cause outbreaks.

The CDC said there are about 2,500 reported norovirus outbreaks in the United States every year.

Earlier this year, there were numerous norovirus outbreaks regionally and across the nation. The total number of outbreaks reported by states in the NoroSTAT system during the current season is "above the range" when compared with outbreaks during the same time periods between 2012-2020 and 2021-2024 seasons, according to the agency.

Not everyone who is sick goes to the doctor or gets tested, experts note, and these kinds of illnesses can be caused by several kinds of viruses.

Instead of trying to determine which virus it is, doctors said people should focus on the symptoms, get rest and make sure to drink plenty of water.

"Some stomach bugs can lead to needing treatment with antibiotics — those are more bacterial," Gerberg said. "With norovirus, hydration is the main key."

Dr. Eve Meltzer Krief of Huntington Village Pediatrics said waves of stomach virus cases "happen periodically."

"We still have walking pneumonia going around and are definitely seeing an uptick of RSV, as well as flu and COVID," she said.

Newsday reported that cases of COVID-19 of rising on Long Island and across the state, but much lower than this time in 2023.

Doctors said people who have norovirus should not prepare food for anyone and be careful to wipe down counter surfaces and clean the bathroom after it is used by the infected person. Hand sanitizer on its own does not work well in preventing spread of the virus.

Most importantly, Gerberg said "wash, wash, wash" your hands.