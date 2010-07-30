Study: Calcium supplements increase heart attack risk

LONDON - Patients who took calcium increased their risk of a heart attack by about 30 percent, according to researchers who said the use of dietary supplements for preventing and treating osteoporosis should be reviewed.

In five studies with more than 8,000 patients, half of whom were on calcium, the supplement users had 143 heart attacks during the research compared with 111 for people on placebo, scientists from New Zealand, Britain and the United States wrote Friday in the British Medical Journal. The risk was greatest when calcium intake from food was above average, regardless of patients' age or sex, according to the analysis.

Calcium supplements are prescribed to reduce the risk of fractures and to prevent and treat osteoporosis, a thinning of the bones. Previous studies had found no increased risk of heart attacks with higher calcium intake from food. The analysis suggests that the extra hazard is associated with supplements, the medical journal said in a statement.

"For patients who are at risk of heart disease and also suffering from osteoporosis, perhaps calcium supplementation should not be recommended," Suzanne Steinbaum, director of women and heart disease at the Heart and Vascular Institute of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan and a spokeswoman for the Dallas-based American Heart Association, said in a phone interview.

Steinbaum wasn't involved in the analysis, whose lead author is Mark Bolland, a senior research fellow in the Department of Medicine at the University of Auckland, in New Zealand.

Sign up for the Coronavirus newsletter Get updates on the virus, its impact on your community and the latest vaccine news. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The researchers also found a link between the calcium supplements and a higher chance of stroke or sudden death, though they said those results weren't statistically significant.

The analysis covered data from 11 trials, almost 12,000 participants over 40 on average, about half of whom were taking calcium supplements. For five trials, data were available on whether patients had had heart attacks. Calcium is the most prevalent mineral in the body and is found in dairy products and some green vegetables. The human body uses the mineral to strengthen its skeleton, storing 99 percent of calcium in the bones and teeth.

Calcium deficiencies are common in adults when the process of bone breakdown starts to occur more often than bone formation. Bone density can weaken, leading to osteoporosis.

Osteoporosis affects an estimated 10 million Americans, according to the Washington-based National Osteoporosis Foundation.