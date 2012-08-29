Study: Cutting calories reduces risk of illness

Cutting calories can lead to a number of health benefits, from better metabolism to reduced diabetes and cancer rates, and stronger immune function, according to a new study in monkeys.

The long-term study did not, however, support the notion that calorie restriction is a fountain of youth. Over 70 years, researchers have said eating fewer calories means living longer lives, at least for animals with shorter life spans, such as mice and rats.

In the new study on calorie restriction in primates, more closely related to humans, the health and longevity of more than 100 monkeys was compared on diets that supplied all the recommended daily calories (the control group) or 25 percent fewer calories.

Those that had their calories cut did not survive any longer, although they were more likely to stave off diabetes and have improved metabolism. Monkeys that started the calorie-restricted diet when they were juveniles or adolescents also gained protection from cancer and a boost in their immune response.

The study was published online Wednesday by Nature.

-- HealthDay