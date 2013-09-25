Study: parenthood may reduce diabetes death risk

HealthDay

Type 1 diabetes patients with children have a lower risk of death than those without children, but the benefits of parenthood are stronger in women than in men, a new study finds.

Previous research has shown that diabetes-related complications put people with type 1 diabetes at greater risk for death than people in the general population.

For this study, researchers analyzed data from nearly 5,200 people in Finland who were diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 17 or younger between 1965 and 1979, and were placed on insulin at diagnosis. They were compared with a control group of twice as many people without diabetes.

By the end of 2010, the researchers found 1,025 people with diabetes and about 500 people in the control group had died. Death from all causes was nearly five times higher among women with diabetes than among women in the control group, and three times higher among men with diabetes than among men in the control group.

Overall, death from all causes was half that among men and women with and without diabetes who had children, compared with those who did not have children. In general, the more children a person had, the lower their risk of death.

There were gender differences. Among women with and without diabetes, having children was associated with a lower risk of death.

But the beneficial effect of having children was much smaller among men with diabetes than among those in the control group, according to the study, which was presented Wednesday in Barcelona, Spain, at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes.