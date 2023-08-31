Opioid abuse within communities of color discussed at Suffolk forum in Bellport

Community members and leaders gathered at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Bellport to discuss substance abuse within communities of color.

Substance Use and Harm Reduction Forum panelists, including Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott, Suffolk Police Commissioner Rodney K. Harrison and Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Odette Hall, talked about a range of issues that impact drug use, such as stigma around opioid use and the war on drugs.

“Substance use disorders, particularly opiate use disorder, is affecting all of us,” Pigott said.

Pigott, who is Black, added: “We don't talk about using opiates in the Black community especially. It's just not something you say.”

The Wednesday evening forum comes as more than 1 million people have died of drug overdoses since 1999, with many of them being linked with opioids, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths happened nationally, the CDC said.

In Suffolk County, the problem can also be seen. Overdose deaths involving any type of opioid have outpaced the state's rate per population of 100,000 since at least 2010. In 2010, the rate was 9.2. By 2020, it was 26.1 in the county.

The rates of being opioid burdened — which can include nonfatal opioid overdose to dependency — are highest in Black and Hispanic people, according to state 2020 data looking at the phenomenon per population of 100,000.

At the forum, Pigott linked some of the issues to structural barriers such as difficulties in getting treatment, an aversion to methadone treatment and disproportionate police contact and incarceration leading to more drug arrests. He said they have been targeting communities with harm reduction strategies such as more Narcan to reverse an overdose and providing more fentanyl test strips to test for the substance in other communities.

Stressors related to the pandemic, such as the loss of a loved one, also played a role, Pigott said.

“So a lot of these stressors, pandemic-related, led to a lot of mental health challenges,” he said.

Harrison said the department was focused on how drugs like fentanyl were getting into communities of color — and the need to build trust with police to help deal with the issue.

He noted that substance abuse affects not only the user and family but the entire community.

“Opioids in our minority communities is not just killing those that unfortunately have an addiction. It hurts a lot of different people in different ways,” he said.