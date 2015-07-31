Suffolk: Mosquito spraying planned for Smith Point County Park

Suffolk County is planning ground spraying Saturday morning, weather permitting, in its ongoing effort to control adult mosquitoes, health officials said.

The youth area, main parking area, and the campground at Smith Point County Park, Shirley, are to be sprayed from 5 to 7 a.m. with the pesticide Anvil, officials said.

Besides being annoying, some mosquitoes' bites can transmit West Nile virus to people.

The chances of experiencing health effects from the ground spraying are "quite low," the health department said, but children and pregnant women should avoid exposure if possible by staying clear of the area during spraying and at least 30 minutes after.

Among the "common-sense steps" the department suggests are closing doors, windows and air-conditioning vents during spraying and 30 minutes after.

For details, call Suffolk's spraying information hotline at 631-852-4939 or visit http://nwsdy.li/sprayings.